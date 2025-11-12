READER ADVISORY: The following article discusses occult practices involving cannibalism, ritual murder, and the consumption of human flesh. These are not theoretical horrors but documented historical practices that continue to surface in Biblical and occult investigations worldwide.

Reader discretion is strongly advised.

My friend dropped this on me over dinner a few years back, casual as asking about the weather: “Ever heard the saying ‘you are what you eat’?” Before I could launch into the usual chat about nutrition, they held up a hand. “There’s an occult double entendre hidden in that seemingly innocuous statement.”

And just like that, we were off down the rabbit hole.

The thing is, they might be onto something. Folk sayings have this peculiar habit of carrying more weight than their simple wording suggests. “Red sky at night, shepherd’s delight” isn’t just a memory aid for children, it’s meteorological observation disguised as nursery rhyme. My friend’s theory goes darker: a lot of …