The Wise Wolf

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Arlequín's avatar
Arlequín
Nov 13

That's good enough, but from that analysis we can also deduce why Jesus Christ, the Word incarnate, the Messiah, and God Himself in His second Person of the Holy Trinity, left the Most Holy Eucharist (John 6:56), and why in 1 Corinthians 11:26 it is important to discern the body of the Lord and be in a state of grace to be able to consume it. Human beings do not need to participate in evil cults to consume the highest degree of nourishment in the material and spiritual order, but evil spiritual beings deceive them, because since the Lord Jesus Christ left the specific rite for Himself to be truly present in the Eucharist.

Do they seriously believe that the name Emmanuel (Isaiah 7:14) is only for the time of Jesus Christ, or only for when more than two gather in his name (Matthew 18:20)? Scripture provides strong references (1 Corinthians 14:25), which is why the laying on of hands by the Apostles, even at the point of warning (1 Timothy 5:22), has always been important. Do they seriously believe that the doctrine has changed, that the breaking of bread and the prayers have lost their meaning? (Acts 4:42). Is that why they want to change the words of consecration that have been maintained in the universal church for almost two thousand years? Is that why they want to eliminate the form and try to remove the use of grape wine and unleavened bread? Is that why the loss of faith has occurred within the hierarchy? Are they no longer doing it intentionally? I remind you that even if they doubt, the Sacrament will continue to operate because it is not their power, it is the power of God. Perhaps that is why they want women to consecrate? To lose the Eucharist forever? Since it would become a joke or merely a symbol. Why do you think Saint Paul's warning was only directed at the priestesses of Ephesus? In 1 Timothy 2:12, the bridegroom is Jesus Christ and the bride is the Church. The priest acts as the bridegroom at that moment, and the union with the Church occurs in the Eucharist. The form is important; otherwise, Jesus Christ would have allowed the humblest and most beloved human being, the Blessed Virgin Mary, to preside over the Eucharist (Acts 1:14; Luke 1:43). No one, neither the Pope nor the Council, has the power to change the deposit of faith, which is Jesus Christ himself. If they attempt to do so, they will clash with the Sensum Fidei and with the rock that is Jesus Christ (Isaiah 8:14).

This rite, since the time of the apostles, has been attacked. The requirements are still maintained in Oral Tradition. This is an act of envy, as the agents of evil try to eliminate what prevents the appearance of the Antichrist. People still haven't understood the high degree of honor to which humankind has been called and why the envy of evil spiritual beings stems from this. You are what you eat.

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no thanks's avatar
no thanks
Nov 12

This tracks for me, well done

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