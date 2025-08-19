The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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LBSX's avatar
LBSX
Aug 20, 2025

It's not only mega churches we need to be exposed. We reaping the poisoned fruits of the Jesuit’s counter Reformation. In churches I only hear the gospel of D.I.E and global warming and welcoming Islamic migrants - all accompanied by endless grinning and terrible music.

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Paola's avatar
Paola
Sep 4, 2025

They have no shame. They’re just laughing at everyone for being so gullible

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