The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
6h

i honestly have no idea why this girl writes for me. she is so much more talented than i deserve in an editor and junior reporter.

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Dan Marcella's avatar
Dan Marcella
6h

so do we call you the Wise Wolf Cub. The best advice I've heard in a very long time and great journalism. Concise and to the point! And so much more effective than saying "you need the word of God" An encouraging light in a very dark world. 💖💗❤️🤓

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