Wise Wolf Media is what remains after a life detour most people never recover from.

I spent decades in finance as a stock analyst and internet marketer, watching technology cycles, capital flows, and human behavior with the kind of obsessive focus that lets you see trends early if you’re willing to look where others won’t. That skill paid off. I made enough money to walk away from the nine-to-five grind in my early forties and thought I had finally beaten the game.

Then I pivoted.

I walked away from finance content and started writing openly about Christianity, power, deception, and what the Bible actually says about the end of an age. Not the Hallmark version. The uncomfortable parts. The parts people would rather scroll past. Shortly after that pivot, I lost a fortune to crypto hackers and bad actors who thrive in opaque systems designed to erase accountability. No safety net. No reset button. What you’re reading now is what survived.

Wise Wolf Media exists because I refused to go back to pretending everything is fine.

I live in Florida now, not as a victory lap but as a place to breathe and rebuild. I’m sober after twenty years of treating my liver like a disposable organ, and I spend my time studying Scripture, researching the occult not out of fascination but out of necessity, and trying to undo decades of damage through holistic medicine and discipline. I’m not interested in selling hope. I’m interested in telling the truth as clearly as I can while I still can.

This publication isn’t about chasing clicks or playing nice with algorithms. It’s about documenting what is happening to systems of money, identity, faith, and control in real time, and connecting those dots to biblical patterns most people were never taught how to recognize. Some of this writing costs me opportunities. Some of it costs me income. All of it costs me sleep. I publish it anyway.

At this point, engagement matters more than ever. Likes, shares, restacks, and word-of-mouth are the only way independent voices survive when platforms quietly throttle anything that makes people uncomfortable. If this work resonates with you, if it clarifies things you already felt but couldn’t articulate, then sharing it is not a favor to me. It’s how ideas stay alive.

Paid subscriptions help keep this project running and help pay my editor, Lily Rose Dawson, a rare Gen Z journalism student who actually understands the world she’s inheriting and is trying to make sense of it honestly. I don’t gate the truth behind a paywall. Everything important stays free. Subscriptions exist so this doesn’t disappear.

I’m not promising riches, easy answers, or spiritual dopamine hits. I’m offering clear-eyed analysis, uncomfortable connections, and writing that doesn’t insult your intelligence. If you’re tired of sanitized narratives and hollow optimism, you’re in the right place.

Wise Wolf Media isn’t a brand.

It’s a warning, a record, and a refusal to go quietly.

If you find value here, help it circulate.

That’s how we beat the algorithm. 🐺

