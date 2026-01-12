The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Home
Notes
Chat
Non-Financial Related Topics
Finance
Archive
Leaderboard
About
EVERYTHING YOU WATCH OR READ IS OWNED BY SIX BILLIONAIRES AND THEY HATE YOU
Listen now | How The Richest Men In History Bought Your Mind And What They Plan To Do With It
  🐺The Wise Wolf and Lily-Rose Dawson
37:21
Red Vs Blue Is A Game And You Are Letting Green Money Win
What A Week Of Centrist Journalism Taught Me About How Broken America Really Is
  🐺The Wise Wolf
YOU ARE NOT A 'DIGITAL GHOST' AND THAT VIRAL SUBSTACK ARTICLE DID NOT MAKE YOU ONE
What Thirty Years In Tech Taught Me About Real Digital Privacy
  🐺The Wise Wolf
How Billionaires Turned Medicine Into A Wealth Extraction Machine
'A PATIENT CURED IS A CUSTOMER LOST.' JD Rockefeller
  🐺The Wise Wolf
JFK SAID NO ONE SHOULD BE RICH ENOUGH TO BUY THE GOVERNMENT AND THEN HIS HEAD EXPLODED
The Maximum Wage Proposal That Would Have Saved America From The Billionaire Class
  🐺The Wise Wolf
FOUR HUNDRED JOURNALISTS ON THE CIA PAYROLL AND YOU STILL TRUST THE NEWS
THEY HAVE BEEN PLAYING US OUR ENTIRE LIVES AND I CAN PROVE IT
  🐺The Wise Wolf
An Essay on Thinking for Yourself Augmented by the Wisdom of Cowboy Will Rogers
I Am Forty Years Old and I Feel Like I Have Lived Through a Thousand Years of Stupidity...
  🐺The Wise Wolf
Trump's DOJ Used a Fake 'Drug Cartel' to Justify Kidnapping Venezuelan President Maduro and Got Caught in the Lie
They Lied About the Cartel. They Lied About the Drugs. What Else Are They Lying About?
  🐺The Wise Wolf
Kidnapped Presidents. Robot Factories. Greenland Invasion. What the Hell Is Going On?
I Voted for Trump Twice. Now I'm Watching Him Help Billionaires Build a Techno-Fascist Nightmare.
  🐺The Wise Wolf and Lily-Rose Dawson
Be the Light: Why Your Health Is an Act of Defiance in a Dark World
How becoming the healthiest version of yourself becomes a force for good when the world needs it most
Published on The Health Crusade  
Frozen Empire: Greenland Minded Its Own Business for Centuries, Now Trump Wants to Invade It?
Billionaires want the resources, Trump wants the glory, and Greenland's sovereignty is just collateral damage.
  🐺The Wise Wolf
The Republic Our Founders Built Is Gone. Welcome to the American Empire.
Our Nation Stopped Being a Republic the Night We Kidnapped a President
  🐺The Wise Wolf and Lily-Rose Dawson
© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture