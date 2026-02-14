The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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MaryClare StFrancis's avatar
MaryClare StFrancis
Feb 14

I know every bit of this is true. I am a victim. Not of Epstein but of this Satanic cult. When I speak up I either get mocked and told I'm lying, or treated as insane. The release of the files has been incredibly difficult but I'm glad they are out there.

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Kat B's avatar
Kat B
Feb 14

I'm sad that you fell off the wagon! I'm in recovery and pray that you will recover again. We need a sober you to speak truth to power

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