The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Lu Blair's avatar
Lu Blair
1h

I just told someone this re:the scientists! I was surprised finally seeing it on mainstream media.

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Paul MacDonald's avatar
Paul MacDonald
1h

Why have American scientists studying critical systems, recently died, or disappeared?

Who is responsible and why do these horrible occurrences happen? 🤔😖

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