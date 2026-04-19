The mainstream media discovered the dead scientists story eighteen days after The Wise Wolf did, and unlike them, we have the timestamped receipts to prove it.

On April 15, 2026, a Fox News reporter stood in the White House briefing room and asked Karoline Leavitt if the government was investigating the string of dead and missing scientists connected to classified aerospace and nuclear research.

Karoline Leavitt said she’d look into it.

Donald Trump called it “pretty serious stuff.”

CNN ran a segment. Newsweek published a timeline. The internet exploded.

The Wise Wolf published this story on March 28, 2026. Eighteen days earlier. While the major networks were covering literally anything else.

We want to be very clear that we are not bragging. We are absolutely bragging. But we’re doing it for a reason, and the reason is this: the two of us, a former tech finance analyst with increasingly concerning blood pressure numbers and a journalism student who still takes the bus, are consistently breaking stories that organizations with actual budgets and actual staff and actual health insurance plans are missing entirely. And we need you to know that, because we need your help, and we want you to understand exactly what you’d be helping to fund.

So allow us to toot our own horn. Just this once. (Okay, we’re going to do it for about a thousand words. Buckle up.)

“Something Dark Is Going On,” Said Nobody on TV Until We’d Already Said It

Here is what we published at https://www.thewisewolf.club/p/a-scientist-opened-a-portal-to-hell on March 28, 2026, three weeks before the White House press corps woke up and noticed. These are our words, timestamped, on the record, sitting right there on the internet for anyone who wants to check:

“Nuno Loureiro. Age 47. Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. One of the foremost minds in plasma physics, fusion energy, and turbulence research. Shot multiple times at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. December 2025. Carl Grillmair. Age 67. Caltech astrophysicist. Shot and killed on his front porch at six o’clock in the morning. February 16, 2026. Major General William Neil McCasland. Age 68. Retired. Former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Vanished from his Albuquerque home on February 27, 2026. Left without his phone. Left without his glasses.”

We named them. We dated the disappearances. We connected the threads. We wrote: “Monica Jacinto Reza. Age 60. Senior scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Co-inventor of Mondaloy, an advanced rocket alloy that ended American dependence on Russian-made components for critical space launch systems. Vanished while hiking with friends in the Angeles National Forest. June 2025. Two companions saw her thirty feet away on the trail. When they turned back, she was gone. An online memorial appeared days later claiming she was dead. Then the memorial vanished.”

We wrote about Melissa Casias at Los Alamos, whose phones were factory reset before she walked out the door and was never seen again. We wrote about Jason Thomas, whose body was pulled from a Massachusetts lake in March 2026, three months after he vanished. We laid out six names, eight months, and a pattern so specific that a sitting United States congressman felt compelled to go on camera and announce, unprompted, that he was not suicidal.

We noted at the time that this was “the most alarming sentence we had typed in recent memory, and we have typed some alarming sentences.”

We published all of this on March 28. The White House confirmed a federal investigation on April 15. Eighteen days. Not eighteen minutes. Not eighteen hours. Eighteen days.

We would like a Pulitzer. We would settle for more paid subscribers. We are flexible.

The Birthday Balloon Gas That Mainstream Media Hasn’t Caught Up to Yet

The scientists story is not even our most impressive recent call.

On March 2, 2026, Iranian missiles hit Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City. QatarEnergy declared force majeure and shut down. More missiles hit on March 18 and 19. Fourteen percent of Qatar’s helium production capacity was permanently destroyed.

Most people read that and thought: huh, that’s unfortunate, I guess balloons will cost more at Party City.

Lily saw something else entirely.

What Lily understood, and spent roughly forty hours researching and writing before we published at thewisewolf.club/p/iran-war-helium-china-ai, is that helium is not a birthday balloon problem. Helium is the single most critical input in the fabrication of every advanced semiconductor chip on Earth, and there is no substitute for it. None. Zero. Not argon. Not nitrogen. Not wishes and good intentions. Helium at 99.9999% purity is blown over the back of silicon wafers during lithography to prevent warping. It is used for leak detection in vacuum chambers because it is the smallest element in existence.

Every chip in your phone, your laptop, your car, your hospital’s MRI machine, every Nvidia GPU powering the AI revolution, every piece of memory in every data center on the planet requires helium to manufacture.

Without it, the modern world basically ENDS.

South Korea imported 65% of its helium from Qatar in 2025. Taiwan imported 69% from Gulf countries. Samsung, SK Hynix, TSMC: all of them. All dependent on a supply chain that just got hit by missiles. And here is the detail that makes it worse: liquid helium evaporates. Containers stranded in the Persian Gulf lose their cargo to the atmosphere within 35 to 48 days, and once helium escapes into the air, it rises to the top of the atmosphere and leaves Earth permanently. It does not come back. It is the only element that does this.

We published this story explaining exactly how a conflict in the Gulf was quietly detonating a global semiconductor supply chain that would cripple AI development, defense manufacturing, and consumer electronics, and we explained that China, which has been building strategic helium reserves for a decade, understands this perfectly and has positioned itself to be the last major player standing when the collapse arrives.

The mainstream financial press has not caught up to this yet. When they do, you will know where the story started.

What We Are and What We Are Not

We are two people. One of us gave up a career in tech finance to do this. One of us is finishing a journalism degree and has not yet been able to afford a car.

We are not a media company with a legal team. We do not have a corporate sponsor who gets uncomfortable when we start asking questions about missiles and semiconductors and dead scientists connected to UFO research. We have no one to answer to except you, which is both our greatest strength and the reason our operating budget makes a lemonade stand look like a hedge fund.

The Wise Wolf does not gate the truth behind a paywall. The scientists story was free. The helium story was free. Everything we have ever published that kept you awake at 2 a.m. was free, because we believe you have a right to know what is happening to your world without having to pay a subscription fee first.

Which creates a somewhat inconvenient financial situation for the two people doing the reporting.

We are going to be honest with you, because that is the thing we are. We have stories sitting in our notebooks right now that we have not published. Not because we cannot prove them. Because we have looked at what we found and had a frank conversation about whether publishing them with our current audience size puts us at risk before enough people know the information exists to make silencing us counterproductive. There is a threshold of visibility below which a story can be suppressed. Above that threshold, it is too late. We are trying to get above that threshold.

This is not melodrama. The scientists we wrote about had no such protection. The congressman who talked about them publicly felt the need to tell America he was not planning to kill himself. We are a Wolf who has received hundreds of death threats over a decade of this work and a journalism student who took the bus to the library to pull documents for the helium story because she cannot afford a car.

We are doing this anyway. But we need more of you in the pack.

What “Share This Article” Actually Means

Every time you share a Wise Wolf story, the algorithm sees it. More eyes find us. More people join the pack. The larger the pack, the safer the stories we haven’t told yet become to tell.

A paid subscription helps Lily finish her journalism degree without debt and helps us keep the lights on while we dig. If a subscription is not in the budget right now, sharing this article costs you exactly nothing and helps us more than you know.

We have stories. We have sources. We have documented research that has kept both of us awake at substantially more hours than is probably good for our long-term cognitive function. When the pack is big enough, we tell them.

Until then, help keep the Wise Wolf and Lily out of an early grave…

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