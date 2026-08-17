The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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🐺The Wise Wolf
5h

Had a guy leave the following comment on here and he deleted it as soon as he saw my reply and I want to make sure other people get a chance to see what sort of cruelty exists in the hearts of mankind...

'Put the responsibility on the parent. ICE makes mistakes. However, there are 20 million illegal aliens here. They need to go. Every follower of Islam must be deported. They violate our Constitution by being here. This is a do gooder plea for sympathy that I do not have . Where are her Grand parents? where is her supporting evidence that she should not be deported?'

Nobody accidentally holds a kid for six months. That is hundreds of adults looking at a six year old every day and deciding she stays.

Deport every Muslim? The ones born here? The ones who served? You just called for deporting citizens over their religion while pretending the Constitution backs you. Article VI. No religious test. Ever. If any 'religion' should be deported it should be every damn Freemason in the country.

You want her supporting evidence. She was five. That is the evidence.

You said you have no sympathy and I believe you. A man who sees a kid in a cage and goes hunting for reasons she earned it is not a realist. He is cruel and he found a flag to hold while he does it.

Do not call yourself a Christian. You are not one.

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Adam Dougherty's avatar
Adam Dougherty
5hEdited

Well done Wolf! If your citizenship is in the Kingdom of Heaven you don’t make comments like the one that fueled this much needed article.

Folks… we’re coming to a day where we all need to pick our identities, Citizen of Heaven or Citizen of these Earthly Kingdoms?

One represents the Father, Son and Holy Spirit

The other represents the flesh, self fulfillment and the serpent.

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