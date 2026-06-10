The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Linda Baldassare's avatar
Linda Baldassare
17h

Bravo and I hit that little heart ❤️ ! I cannot share with anyone because I’m old and any friends left are actually Right so it is what it is ! Congratulations to Lilly

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Hereticdrummer's avatar
Hereticdrummer
16h

All of the life support systems on earth are crashing primarily because of satanic geoengineering along with a major dose of insane anthropogenic activities. Sentient life as we know it will cease to exist. The same devil swine behind the data centers are the ones behind the manufactured climate destruction. So are they going to run their compressed slave cities from beneath terra firma in their multi billion dollar bunkers? Perhaps not: "I will flush you from the bowels of the earth." I ain't a bible thumper but I like that line.

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