So I built a thing. It’s called Vidiot, and it turns Wise Wolf articles into fully narrated, AI-illustrated videos with a PNGtuber wolf character who reacts to the content in real time, scrolling emphasis text that flies across the screen during peak moments, pop art style rendering that makes every frame look like Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein had a baby that grew up reading conspiracy theory blogs, and approximately 400 other features that I coded myself with the help of roughly $500 in AI tokens.

That $500, for the record, was technically next week’s rent here at Motel Wolf, which is what I call my current living situation because it sounds considerably more glamorous than it actually is.

But you know what, if Thomas Paine could write Common Sense while being basically homeless, I can build a video production pipeline while living somewhere that charges by the week and has a continental breakfast that consists entirely of a coffee maker from 1989 and a basket of individually wrapped muffins that taste like they were out of date before the Obama administration.

The point is this. We now have a YouTube channel, and if you’ve ever thought “I wish the Wise Wolf’s investigative journalism came with MORE sensory input,” then congratulations, you are the target audience. Every paid subscriber keeps this entire operation running, and by “entire operation” I mean me, Lily, an Alienware laptop that sounds like a jet engine when it renders, and whatever AI model I can convince to draw Peter Thiel holding a glowing crystal ball at 2 AM on a Tuesday.

Get 50% off for 1 year

If you’re not ready to go paid, that’s fine, hit subscribe on the YouTube channel and throw us a high five for being awesome. And if you ARE ready to go paid, just know that your $5 a month is the difference between me continuing to expose the most powerful people on the planet and me having to explain to the front desk why I need another week.

Help keep the Wise Wolf howling.

CLICK THE WOLF BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL, NOW CALLED ‘THE WISE WOLF CLUB’ TO MOCK WALT DISNEY.