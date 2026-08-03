The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Mama3Girls's avatar
Mama3Girls
7d

I’m sorry. I have absolutely struggled with clinical depression and I know how heavy it can feel. Literally weight pressing down on my chest. Difficult to pick a foot up and put it down on the floor. My heart goes out to you.

On another note. Your post made me smile more than a few times. Mostly because I’m on the other side of clinical depression. Sometimes, I believe we need the space and silence and ability to be sad so that we can understand the “whys”. Since you have no money, (I relate), what makes me feel joy for you is your intellect and native humor! My gosh. Try stand up. Sleep all day. Brush your teeth before you head out. When life loses meaning, make it. Who cares if you don’t get a standing ovation? I’m calling for you. (The chicken line was the one that did me in!)

I’m praying for you. You are not alone nor should you be. Keep coming back to community and we will encourage you! What small goal can you make for yourself today?

Thank you for the peek at joy. It was needed.

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The Old Broad's avatar
The Old Broad
7d

I've signed up for a couple of paid subscriptions over this last year. Pray it is helping. Where do I go to donate something to you every month? My heart breaks whenever I read your articles.

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