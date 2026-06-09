The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
13h

i hate the number 33. comments and restacks were both at 33 so i had t o change that.

Reply
Share
Jane Stoll's avatar
Jane Stoll
17h

I worked in addiction treatment for 40 years. This means I’ve heard many stories from ritual abuse victims, because so many victims self medicate the pain of abuse. They always reported the same things you’re reporting here. And these victims were common in certain states: Florida, Illinois, & California, primarily, although this kind of abuse has spread all over the world now. They reported abuse by “fine upstanding community leaders” who were closet Satanists. Accused were: teachers, pastors/religious elders, lots of doctors, lots of millionaires & billionaires. Poor people also engage in occult abuse but the wealthy are the ones who get away with it.

Reply
Share
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture