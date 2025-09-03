The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula Wertheim's avatar
Paula Wertheim
Sep 3

I see three major flaws and one big vulnerability with AI:

1. It has ZERO sense of humor.

2. It is not capable of real creativity nor does it understand humans very well.

My ten year old grandson writes better screenplays than ChatGTP.

AI's sense of harmony and graphic design frankly SUCK.

3. AI NEVER pronounces people's names correctly.

But here's the kicker:

The moment the generators or power sources go down for whatever reason - Mighty AI is deader than dad's old hat band!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
Monica's avatar
Monica
Sep 3

I don’t use AI on my phone. I turn it off on all my apps; except for MAPS for directions. I would rather type into my search engine what I am looking for. I knew AI was demonic and wanted no part in it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
170 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wise Wolf Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture