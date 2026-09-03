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Ken k's avatar
Ken k
2m

I couldn't agree with you more. Cars for Kids is a charity that is on TV, radio and online. I live in Vancouver BC and have been listening to this jingle for years. It's quite addicting.

Turns out this charity is a fund raiser for Jewish kids. It sends Jewish kids to Israel. It is a corporation out of California and not one single dime is spent in kids here. WTF is wrong with that picture?

https://youtu.be/F94DBBJjzko?si=6YRk1JNzma6M6LH2

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Peter's avatar
Peter
6m

I bet plenty of the tiny mom and pop charities siphon away donations just as much as the big established ones do; everytime I pass by a funeral car wash fundraiser I always wonder if it's legit or if they're just scamming people?

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