I know it isn’t much but at least we are trying to do something positive to help some kids in need.

Yesterday’s memorial for Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy brought in $336 and Lily and I are giving every penny of it to a children’s charity. That part was easy to decide. The hard part is figuring out which one because I have watched what happens to a dollar after it clears the donation page and it is NOT pretty.

In my twenties I worked for a charity in Florida. The word gets italics because it earned them. Money came in the front door with a sad photo attached and went out the back door as salaries and consultants and awareness campaigns and whatever else the people who owned the nonprofit felt like owning that month. The cause got what was left over. I am not naming the outfit and I am not inventing a single detail about it either. I am just telling you the machine exists and I have seen the gears.

If you think that was a Florida problem the IRS filings say otherwise. The CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian took home $8.9 million in 2022 from a tax exempt nonprofit. The CEO of the American Heart Association pulled a little over four million bucks the same year. Even St. Jude runs its donations through a separate fundraising corporation called ALSAC whose CEO cleared $1.36 million in 2023. That year ALSAC burned $836 million on fundraising before the hospital saw a dime. The average nonprofit CEO makes around 150 grand which is a fine living and also proof that the seven figure guys are not the norm. They are the ones who figured out the GAME.

You would assume a state at least makes a charity spend some minimum percentage on the actual cause the way you would assume a restaurant has to serve food. Nope. No state sets a floor at all. The New York Attorney General publishes a report every year called Pennies for Charity and in some campaigns the professional fundraiser kept 90 percent of what you gave. In 2022 charities working with pro fundraisers netted 77 cents on the dollar and in one campaign out of six the fundraiser’s expenses exceeded what was raised. The charity paid for the privilege of being fundraised at. My favorite entry is from an older St. Jude filing where a telemarketing firm raised $4.16 million for ALSAC and billed $4.04 million for its trouble and handed over about 120 grand.

Somebody got a kid a bike I guess.

None of this is illegal. It is just a corporation with a halo. Payroll and marketing and operations and executive bonuses come first and the mission gets the crumbs exactly like any other business except the customers think they are doing a good deed and the product is tax deductible.

So Lily and I are not writing a check to the outfit with the Super Bowl ad. We want the other kind. The church basement kind. The one run by a mom who lost a kid or a retired nurse with a spreadsheet and a folding table where the CEO also drives the van. The ones that put 85 or 90 cents of every dollar on the ground where children can actually reach it and where the annual report fits on a postcard.

That is where you come in. If you know a children’s charity like that (a local one or a tiny one or one you have personally watched do the work) tell us in the comments. Tell us what they do and how you know they are legit. Lily and I will read the filings ourselves and we will publish where the money went and why.

If you have not read the memorial for the Clancy kids it is linked below. Every like and every share on that article puts more into the pot and every dollar in the pot goes to charity once we know which one deserves it. Not a nickel stays with us. Those three kids deserved a lot better than they got and the least we can do is make sure the money raised in their names does not end up paying for someone’s boat.

Thanks for reading and sharing everyone! Lily and the Wise Wolf really appreciate it.

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