Promotional CGI from Fallout’s post-nuclear nightmare setting. Notice what rises in front of the atomic explosion: the Dragon. For Christians familiar with Revelation, no explanation needed.

A peculiar madness is spreading through the digital veins of the internet. Nuclear weapons aren’t real. Never were. The whole thing’s a hoax.

Hiroshima? Firebombed. Nevada tests? Miniatures and camera tricks. The Cold War? Theater. Every physicist who’s ever worked on fission? Liars. The entire atomic age? Hollywood’s greatest production.

It’s insane. But millions are buying it.

The TikToks rack up views. The YouTube comments fill with converts. “Finally, someone telling the truth.” “I knew something was off.” The algorithm feeds it. The believers multiply.

And here’s the part that should freeze your blood: if you wanted to prep a population for nuclear annihilation, this is the psyop you’d run.

The Sun Doesn’t Lie

Let’s nail down reality before we dive into the abyss.

The sun exists. You’ve seen it. Righ…