The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Vepr's avatar
Vepr
Oct 11

The pompous rich elite maggots will get their due justice eventually. One way or another.

Living in a bunker, and coming out a few years later, IS NOT as pleasant as you might think.

No matter how nice the bunker is.

As problems develop, resources dwindle, no entertainment or social media, and the lack of sunlight takes its toll, many will go insane and/or die slowly.

I just returned from living in a slum in Asia for few weeks.

It's the best way to get a true reality check.

There is nothing more enlightening than to hang out, help, and work with people that HAVE NOTHING but are happy and content. An extra set of skilled construction/trade hands and a small amount of cash goes a long way in an impoverished third world village.

Nobody in the west should ever need counseling or depression meds when they feel depressed or cheated in life. They need to be forced to go live in a third world hell hole until they straighten up and realize how good they have it.

For most people it would only take a couple of days...lol.

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Charles's avatar
Charles
Oct 11

Wrong. Using contorted logic too (read first section when you suggest telling people nukes aren’t real so they aren’t ready, when 99.9% of people believe they are real and do believe it is an existential threat)

Nukes are fake. Same as viruses. Same as climate change. It is all a con to control us, this one enveloped in the world stage of Russian and China vs the US. All fake

Now, that doesn’t mean they can’t use other means to create this wasteland. They can still create this scenario with other means. We’ve seen what they can do on 9/11. No nukes involved. Some type of energy weapon dustified 8+ buildings (this isn’t a typo. If you don’t know there were more than 7 buildings affected, you don’t know enough). Who knows what other weapons they have. But nukes with “radioactive fallout”. A bunch of nonsense. Also, easier methods could be used to “reset” societies. Just think of our reliance on the electric grid or communication lines, or the banking system. All of these infrastructure systems are critical and if messed with could lead us down a “fallout” path. No need for nukes. What they could do is mess with these infrastructure systems and *then* tell you it was nukes. Put a bunch of AI videos of nukes out and use whatever tech they have to simulate it and wham, you got people still believing the nonsense geopolitcal “rivalries” out there were the cause of the “fallout”. Nevermind no radioactive fallout will ever be detected. Just like Hiroshima is a beautiful green bustling city just months after its “nuke event”.

In conclusion. No. Stop propagandizing people. Fusion in the sun doesn’t prove fission *chain reactions* (which are different from what happens in a nuclear reactor: duh, it doesn’t explode, it’s just really hot) bombs are real

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