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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
Jul 20

This is so unbelievable that it must be True‼️ Lord Jesus Christ, give us courage to stand firm against this evil‼️🙏I pray in Your Mighty Name.

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Wenda
Jul 20

These human looking ruling authorities like Musk & Zuckerberg must already be bondservants to these machines and are slow rolling out the script.

Hollywood totally CHANGED the ending of the movie The Day the Earth Stood Still. It was all based on a short story book by Harry Bates called Farewell to the Master published in 1940. The final sentence was the reveal.

Similar to the movie The Island ( about human cloning) is based on the old movie The Clonus Horror.

In fact, the ruling authorities may actually be clones themselves made by the machines or joint tech they pretend they are naming. It probably exists already, long, long time & this is the attempted rollout generation.

Also, the 1966 movie Seconds is a reveal too & kinda can be interpreted in that way, fake soulless people, groomed actors. Old movies just didn't incorporate any tech in the movies bc back then it was so incomprehensible.

Wise Wolf seems to stay far away from the topic of human cloning. But I think he knows way more than he lets on.

Trump's constant "Central casting" - Machine made clones‼️ So like LITERALLY, the machine intelligence is bundled advanced tech and is their master, maker, creator. Possibly! Idk for sure though. Roll in what Epstein was doing and c'mon, it didn't start with him.

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