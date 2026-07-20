The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
2h

This is so unbelievable that it must be True‼️ Lord Jesus Christ, give us courage to stand firm against this evil‼️🙏I pray in Your Mighty Name.

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Jeff M's avatar
Jeff M
1h

The NSA already has a HUGE data vacuum just down the road from Hill AFB. Now the Shark Huckster wants to beat that? These AI Bastards are in this for the money - Government (taxpayer) money. Musk wouldn't be so rich if not for government contracts. They all rely on private data from citizens for monthly income (after their juicy government contracts).

How much money is enough? JD Rockefeller was asked that same question over a century ago. His reply? "Just a little more." But money is just a side benefit. The real aphrodisiac is power and control. These psychopaths get off on controlling people's lives. They're all Jeffrey Epsteins. Us out in the real world are nothing but toilet tissue to these people.

This past weekend there was something like 142 protests in 40 states protesting these life-sucking data centers. Where I live (Wyoming), people are sick and tired of it. The state legislature and the governor have really throttled these AI people back. I don't know what's wrong in Utah, but we're having none of it here!

And "they would be as gods."

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