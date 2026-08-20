The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Rat
9h

Government rarely if ever solves anything.

Do you remember the last time a government agency solved the problem it was created for and was subsequently disbanded, and everyone just went home? I recall one such case. It was a dedicated agency created for celebrating 800 years of a certain European city – and even then it took a year after the anniversary to get rid of it.

Apart from a few very specific cases, the government business just expands and metastasizes forever.

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KnoWKED's avatar
KnoWKED
8h

I don’t recognize the country we live in. When did we get so brain washed, why can’t people see thru this, over 30% of the country is sick with a hate cancer. Immigration could have been solved decades ago to everyone’s benefit. We need immigrants we should embrace immigration. We get first class people through immigration, they make us a better country, they become CEOs, Nobel peace prize winners, Olympic champions, business owners. Of course we need a system to process and assimilate them.

Only idiots would build detention centers, buy shock gloves, spend billions rounding up and warehousing people who are hard working and who are following the fucked up process we have to become citizens. Must be the same bots who dropped you when you pointed out the cruelty of locking up children.

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