The Wise Wolf

The Wise Wolf

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
21h

Any thinking person knows she had a hand in her daughter's death. Her parents enabled and helped her avoid prison. Not only was she not a good parent but the same applies to her parents. I have grandchildren and great-grandchildren. If something similar happened to any of them, I would pursue it regardless of who was involved and let the world know what I found.

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6 replies by 🐺The Wise Wolf and others
dh's avatar
dh
21h

I don't hate this post. I hate that you had to post it.

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