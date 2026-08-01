I spent the last three days working on an article about a California company building a literal chainsaw-wielding, goat demon robot that looks like it stepped out of a horror movie. That was supposed to run today. Instead Casey Anthony, the woman put on trial for the death of her toddler, showed up to tell me I am a desperate parasite riding her “fame” to my own glory. So I figured I better address it.

A friend and Wise Wolf contributor shared something on his feed yesterday. Real funny guy but he’s also got a serious side to him and a strong sense of justice and morality. That is what I like about him.

Then he went and did something that almost nobody in American media has done in 15 years and I mean almost nobody.

He asked Casey Anthony a direct question about what actually happened to her little girl Caylee. She blocked him.

So I shared it with my own commentary on the situation because a woman who tries reinventing herself from ‘ party girl and suspected child killer ’ to ‘ investigative journalist ’ on a platform full of REAL investigative journalists apparently has exactly ONE topic she REFUSES to talk about.

Somehow, through algorithmic sorcery I try not to think about, Casey ends up on MY Substack, sees that I am a ‘best seller’, and probably assumed she could up her own clout on the platform by commenting on what I had said.

She dropped a wall of AI-generated text into the box that sounded like a robot spin doctor had told her exactly what to say to ensure that she remained ‘innocent’ of whatever she may have (Lily said I have to write ‘may have’ for legal reasons) done to that poor kid.

Casey’s reply was just the same 3 points being regurgitated over and over. No attempts to answer what I was asking. Just her repeating ‘A jury found me not guilty because the system worked and I was found innocent’ over and over like a broken record. The wording moved around a little each time but the bones never did. It went on so long I started scrolling just to see if it ever turned into something else but it didn’t. Just line after line in defense of herself. I got this vibe that her entire life is based around the lies she told and that she is NEVER going to admit what really happened because she’s trying to reinvent herself as this ‘champion of justice’ on Substack. Admitting she is the reason her toddler died would end that attempt at relevance (and the money she is chasing on social media) real quick.

I don’t know who she thinks is buying her bullshit. I grew up on a dairy farm and I know the stink of cow shit when I smell it.

I could tell I had her cornered so she pivoted and then she started in on how her father was a pedophile. Shifting all blame from herself onto her Dad (who was a cop by the way). Nobody had asked her about any of it. All I wanted to know was what happened to that kid and she turned it into ‘my Dad is a pedophile’ out of nowhere. That was her defense. My toddler is dead because my father is a child molestor. Not sure how that makes sense, highly doubt it is true, but it sounds good to Casey so she uses it over and over in her defense instead of just admitting she was a terrible mother and deserved to go to prison for neglect at the very least.

(Lily Edit: I want to chime in here for a moment and point out that the Wolf and myself do not believe Casey Anthony deliberately harmed her child. She is not a cold-blooded killer. She was a terrible mother that did not want the responsibility of a child and should have never been allowed to raise that little girl in the first place. I felt it necessary, for both personal and legal reasons, to provide this distinction to our readers. Now back to the regularly scheduled broadcast. )

George Anthony has denied it every single time since and he had reason to because the claim was only thrown into the air so a jury would have somewhere else to look. Jose Baez, Casey’s celebrity attorney, never returned to it in his closing arguments, never produced a witness, and never put Casey on the stand to say any of it under oath but back in 2011 he stood in front of a Florida jury and told them George had abused his daughter since she was 8 and that Caylee drowned in the family pool and her Dad covered it up —his client had nothing to do with any of it. It was all her FATHER’S fault and somehow the jury bought this baloney.

Fifteen years have gone by since she beat the case. No one has found out who killed her kid. Casey has not lifted a single finger to try and figure out who killed her kid. It’s almost as if she already KNOWS who is responsible for the death of her child so why would she investigate it? Her time is better spent fighting for ‘justice’ on Substack, right?

I asked her again and again why she wasn’t leveraging her social media presence to find out what really happened to her child. I told her that if someone had murdered my daughter and then the state tried blaming ME for her death, I would spend the rest of my damn life trying to show who was really responsible. Casey Anthony has never done that once in her life.

Three Times

I asked her who killed Caylee. Straight question. No games. I just wanted a simple answer.

What came back was that I keep getting it wrong and she assumed I was doing it on purpose. That I was just like all the others that come at her claiming she is hiding something. Four sentences later we were somehow on OJ Simpson. He was found not guilty too! He was also ‘innocent’. She even asked, Did you know about the planted blood?

That’s a defendant talking. Not a mother. Not someone who is grieving the murder of a child. She never gave me a name. No theory. Not even a half-formed suspicion about anybody. What I got was a resume, her wanting me to pitch her memoirs to my readers, and a fellow murderers acquittal held up like a character witness.

So I asked again. That’s your reply? Why aren’t you writing books about who actually killed your daughter? Why aren’t you trying to find out who murdered her if you had nothing to do with it Casey?

She listed her credits. Docuseries in 2022. She’s spoken about her case. Memoir’s coming. She’s actively talking about it thank you very much so what exactly has shifted, and have I mentioned you need to try harder?

I asked about a murderer and got handed a bibliography.

Third round I stopped being polite. Her pattern was easy to read by then. She’d give up the smallest scrap of ground she could, admit she should’ve been a better mother, then before that sentence even finished she was on her father again. Always her father. Bad mom yes, responsible no, and here’s what my dad did to me.

Three phrasings. Three swings at the same pitch. Zero freakin’ answers.

I am going to take a break from Casey for a minute so I can tell you about John Walsh.

His son Adam was taken in 1981. Six years old. They found the boy’s head in a canal and never found the rest of him.

And John Walsh spent the next forty years of his life on it.

Built America’s Most Wanted out of nothing. Pushed the Missing Children Act through Congress. Got the federal registry built. He hounded Hollywood police over that case until they finally named Ottis Toole in 2008, twenty seven years later. Walsh NEVER GGAVE UP TRYING TO FIND WHO KILLED HIS CHILD. That man put a thousand fugitives in cells. He did it because somebody killed his kid and he could not put it down.

That’s the shape of it when a parent means it.

Now look at Casey Anthony…

She’s had fifteen years. She’s had a name that opens any door in this country. She’s had money come through, media asking, lawyers who’d take her call. And WHAT HAS SHE BUILT WITH IT?

Not a foundation. Not a tip line. She has never hired a private investigator that I can find. Never sued for a sealed file. Never pushed a records request. Never stood outside a courthouse demanding somebody reopen anything. Never put up a reward. Not one dollar of her own money aimed at the question of who killed her daughter.

WHAT SHE BUILT WAS A CAREER.

A docuseries about herself. A memoir about herself. A Substack where she writes about politics and calls herself a researcher. Every single thing she’s constructed out of that dead child points back at her own name on a cover.

John Walsh turned his son’s murder into forty years of hunting. Casey Anthony turned her daughter’s murder into a personal brand.

Not once in that whole exchange did she say she misses her kid. Go back through it. I am innocent. My father molested me. I never did anything wrong. Buy my book. Watch my docuseries. I’m a journalist now, respect my work, try harder.

WHERE WAS CAYLEE IN ANY OF IT? WHO WRAPPED A TWO YEAR OLD IN A BLANKET, TAPED HER SKULL, AND DUMPED HER IN THE WOODS LIKE GARBAGE?

She’s never asked it. Not in a docuseries. Not in a memoir. Not in one column.

If that was my kid I know exactly what the rest of my life looks like because there’s only one thing it could be about. Every dollar. Every contact. Every hour I had left. All of it burned on that question and I’d still be asking when they put me in the ground.

So why isn’t Casey?

The Part Where I Became a ‘Predator’

Something in me softened and I could not stop it. That part happened last and everything else fed into it. The reason behind it is simple enough. A person finally stands still and I am not built to kick that person and that is just how I am wired. She was standing still right then and it was the first time. Because she had admitted she should have been a better mother. She said those words to me and in all the years of hearing about this woman on television and print I had never heard anything come that close to accountability. So the soft thing in me won out.

So I sent her a private message. I felt bad for her honestly. The woman had been through hell and I was a former addict so I know how people end up during their active addiction. I wanted to give her a chance to make things better if not right. I told her I was living in Florida when all this went down. I knew firsthand how bad the drugs got down there. Pill mill doctors sat every other mile. There were billboards that advertised OxyContin and Xanax all over Florida back then.

Got two grand? We will prescribe you whatever the hell you want. Call now! Just be ready for the lines that go around the corner.

Then I made her an offer and I said if she legitimately wanted to use the rest of her life to do some good then I would give her real advice on growing her Substack and the one condition was that she keep it between us and that she put up with it when I cite that ‘mediocre man’ named Jesus once in a while.

And I told her one more thing. If she is going to be a writer then this case is going to come up all the damn time so she better stop being on the defense and actually tell people what REALLY happened and answer the damn question why she hasn’t spent every day of her life the last 15 years trying to figure out who killed Caylee.

The message just sat there on the screen and that was all of it and there was no flirtation in it and no angle behind it and no ask at the end of it. Nothing else came in after. That was the entire message right there.

Then a man named Jon showed up in the thread and he was there to defend her honor and he typed out why can’t these people just leave you alone, Casey. Every comment section on earth has a Jon in it somewhere. I called the simpery what it was.

Right there in front of everyone watching she announced it and that is when Casey Anthony told the whole room I had been hitting on her. Publicly I was shaming her and privately I was coming on to her. A predator is what she called me. What a pile of stinking bullshit.

Minutes earlier I had told her I was repulsed by her and I said it in public and I said it in writing and then she stood in front of an audience and claimed the exact opposite because she was betting nobody would scroll up (the audacity almost impresses me). She read that sentence with her own eyes. She even typed a reply to it.

If she’ll lie in public about some random guy on the internet who was only trying to get her to admit SOME fault in her kid’s death, and turn that into a claim I was trying to sleep with her in the DMs, then she’ll lie about what happened to her kid too. Same woman. Same reflex. Casey Anthony is a lying piece of human garbage who plays the victim because she knows that act works on people. She’s been running it her whole life.

That was the entire message I sent to her DMs. I was not hitting on her. I am not, in the least, attracted to that woman. I had just said I was REPULSED by her publicly not even 5 minutes before I sent this message. I sent it because I felt BAD for her. I sent it because I am a PASTOR and thought maybe I could redeem this woman in the eye’s of God. What a fool I was for trying to do that, right?

And This Is Where You’re Blocked

Second she accused me of hitting on her I dumped the DMs into the thread. All of it. Didn’t cut a word. I’d been screenshotting the whole time because I knew what was coming the minute she got caught, and yep. Blocked.

Got one last message off first though. I’m pathetic. Talk about her in public then turn up in her DMs. Doesn’t care how many followers I have, I’m irrelevant, keep her daughter’s name out of my mouth. Blah, blah, blah.

Caylee Marie Anthony was a murdered American kid and her death was the most watched trial of its decade. Her mother went and became a public writer selling a memoir about it. That’s why the name’s in my mouth. You don’t get to monetize the thing and then tell everybody to shut up about it.

Oh and I’m apparently ‘parasiting’ off her fame to grow my newsletter. 90,000 subscribers over here. She’s got around six thousand. Most of them are older men that want to sleep with her. Said that out loud and she told me I was bragging. Five minutes after she said I needed her. Pick one Case. These aren’t things she believes - they’re just whatever’s within reach.

But that lie. That’s the whole thing right there.

A woman who’ll make up something like that about a stranger, in public, with the receipts sitting three inches above her head where anybody can scroll up and check, that woman will lie about anything. Everything she has ever said. 2008 forward. All of it suspect.

She let that kid die. Not up for debate. What’s up for debate is the rest. Maybe the trunk. Maybe she drugged her first. Maybe she’s the one who wrapped that little girl in a blanket and taped her skull and left her in a swamp.

Maybe it really was ‘The Nanny’. The one Casey invented and fed to detectives… The one she made damn sure not to answer a single question about when I brought her up.

Or maybe somebody else did it and is out there right now, free, and Casey knows.

Doesn’t matter. We’ll never find out. She’s busy building a ‘brand’.

What I Think Happened

I think she drugged that child then poor Caylee went into the trunk of Casey’s car and died of heatstroke. I lived in Florida for years. I know how hot the trunk of a car gets. That kid would not have made it more than an hour in there.

Casey was a 22 year old party girl who just wanted to have fun and that kid wasn’t going to stop the good times.

The pool story got built afterward because police officer with connections Dad didn’t wanna see his daughter spend life in prison and had a plan to make sure she didn’t. Something broke down though and she decided Daddy was the easiest target after her nanny bullshit got called out and is still throwing the same accusation at George Anthony in 2026.

My father is a pedophile so therefore I am innocent of any wrongdoing.

And maybe I am wrong about the whole thing. I might be and I honestly hope I am. Because what I just described is monstrous and I would rather be the idiot here. But nobody has given me one reason to think otherwise. She had 4 chances to do it. 4 chances in a single afternoon. Every one of them came and went and she used none of them.

Howard Stern said it on the air in 2011 and he said the jury got it wrong and he pinned the failure on a generation raised on forensic television so those people sit and wait for a ‘smoking gun” and real cases almost never produce one. Then Stern said the part nobody else in broadcasting would touch. She walked because she is attractive. A homely woman brings the same evidence and the same 31 days and she does not leave that courthouse. She ends up in prison for life.

The trial had not even finished when Stern’s newsroom put out its report. She had been telling people she wanted on the show. Stern took it straight to his producers on the air and asked whether they could go ahead and make her a Miss HowardTV before she went off to jail. (I keep getting stuck on the timing part more than anything else honestly.) Her daughter’s remains had come out of a swamp 30 months earlier and the jury had not returned and she was already angling for a booking to push her career.

The car smelled like something had died in it. That little girl was already gone and her grandmother let thirty one days pass before she called police. 31 days to come up with a plan to keep Casey out of prison. Thirty one days outlives every rebrand and every docuseries and every memoir and every carefully worded comment. There is no version of innocence inside those days.

‘Journalist’ is a real job and she doesn’t have it. Not a journalist. Not part of any resistance. Nobody ever handed her a cause. The only thing that woman has ever advocated for is herself.

Her kid got neglected on her watch. That kid ended up in a swamp wrapped in a garbage bag with duct tape around her skull. Now she’s got a subscription platform and calls it reinvention. Reinvention doesn’t sand that down. Nothing does.

Casey your lawyer was good enough to convince 12 people. Fine. My cousin hired a guy like that for a DUI and walked too. It didn’t change the fact he’s a raging alcoholic that drives drunk on a near daily basis though. There’s a court above that one that let you walk and it doesn’t empanel juries and it doesn’t care what the state failed to prove. You turned hostile when I told you to get right with God and I think that court is why. Not because the words offended you. Because for one second you believed me. And notice she’s not writing about finding the real killer. Not one word toward it. The reason is the simplest one there is. She’s known the whole time who killed her kid and the mirror tells her every morning.

Okay, well now that I am so depressed that I want to go huddle in the corner and cry, time for the post-article call to action but I’m not asking you for money for a news van.

Casey Anthony told an audience I was so desperate I had to parasite off her fame to build this place. A paid subscription answers that. Not a sob story, a correction. Readers built this thing one at a time over years and it never needed a borrowed name.

If you believe that woman killed her child and walked, share it. Then tell me in the comments what you think happened in that house, and whether she has any business writing here at all.

Put me in her position and I don’t leave the house. The shame alone keeps me inside. People would look at me and I’d know exactly what they were thinking and I’d have nothing to say back because there’s nothing to say. There’s no version where I walk around like none of it touched me. I couldn’t do it. She manages it anyway and I will never understand that part.

If I were her I’d be too ashamed to step out my own door.

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