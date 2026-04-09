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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
7h

This is one of the Wolf's Best. Should be on the All Star list. Thanks for what you do. The audacity of these despicable elite pricks and princesses is mind boggling. These people make it impossible not to hate certain segment of the population.

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🐺The Wise Wolf
34m

I cannot believe I have to add this disclaimer:

If you're more offended by a word that literally means "to slow or delay" (look it up, it's right there in Webster's, between "retardate" and "retch," which is ALSO what I do when I read WEF press releases) than you are by the World Economic Forum publicly, on camera, with PowerPoint slides and everything, brainstorming ways to CHARGE HUMAN BEINGS FOR THE ACT OF BREATHING, then I regret to inform you that the Wise Wolf is probably not your newsletter. Maybe go find one with more fluffy bunnies and feel-good vibes, because over here we're an investigative news team that exposes elite corruption and the globalist plan to ENSLAVE HUMANITY. We don't have time to argue about vocabulary.

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