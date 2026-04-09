Coming soon to a dystopia near you, from the people who brought you COVID and climate change, two beloved franchises that underperformed at the box office…

Editorial Notice: If you’re more offended by a word that literally means “to slow or delay” (look it up, it’s right there in Webster’s, between “retardate” and “retch,” which is ALSO what I do when I read WEF press releases) than you are by the World Economic Forum publicly, on camera, with PowerPoint slides and everything, brainstorming ways to CHARGE HUMAN BEINGS FOR THE ACT OF BREATHING, then I regret to inform you that the Wise Wolf is probably not your newsletter. Maybe go find one with more fluffy bunnies and feel-good vibes, because over here we’re an investigative news team that exposes elite corruption and the globalist plan to ENSLAVE HUMANITY. We don’t have time to argue about vocabulary.

Do you remember Total Recall?

The 1990 original, not the 2012 remake (which was a cinematic war crime that should be tried at The Hague). Arnold Schwarzenegger. Mars. Mutants. Sharon Stone in skin-tight workout clothes. And, of course, the woman with three boobs.

I was eight years old. My grandmother had it on VHS. I popped that tape in, and approximately forty-five minutes into the film, a Martian woman opened her blouse and revealed three breasts. Eight-year-old me had exactly one thought, which I will now share with you in its entirety: “Whoa. She has THREE boobs.”

I have never forgotten that moment. It was formative in ways I am not prepared to discuss publicly.

But that is NOT why I am bringing up this movie.

Total Recall takes place on a colonized Mars in the year 2084. The colony is run by a corporate dictator named Vilos Cohaagen. Cohaagen controls the colony’s air supply. Not the military. Not the food. The AIR. He charges extortionate fees for the basic biological act of not suffocating, and the colonists have two options: BUY OR DIE. The most captive customer demographic in the history of commerce. Imagine your electric company, except instead of turning off your lights when you miss a payment, they turn off your LUNGS.

And here is the kicker. Beneath the Martian surface, Cohaagen’s people discovered alien technology capable of generating a breathable atmosphere for the ENTIRE PLANET. Free air. For everyone. Forever. And Cohaagen buried it. He suppressed the technology, planned to destroy it, and would rather let an entire district of colonists suffocate to death than lose his monopoly on oxygen. The technology to save everyone existed. The villain’s entire business model depended on making sure nobody turned it on.

And THAT is what corporate greed actually looks like when you strip away the Super Bowl commercials and the heartwarming Instagram campaigns and the “we care about communities” press releases that some twenty-six-year-old in the marketing department got a bonus for writing. Every mega corporation on this planet would bury the reactor. Every single one. If a free, clean, infinite energy source appeared tomorrow, the oil companies would not throw a parade. They would buy it, patent it, and lock it in a vault, because their entire reason for existing depends on you NOT having access to it. There is no such thing as a “good” mega corporation. There are only mega corporations with better PR departments. Cohaagen didn’t need a PR department. That’s the only difference between him and the real ones. He just said “pay me or die” instead of hiring a Cambridge sustainability expert to explain why suffocation is actually an exciting opportunity for stakeholder engagement.

But I didn’t know any of that when I was eight. When I was eight, Total Recall was just the coolest movie I had ever seen. The practical special effects were amazing. Arnold was the perfect action hero. Peak hotness Sharon Stone in skin-tight workout clothes. There was a psychic mutant teratoma living in a guy’s stomach (I swear to God I am not making this up, this was a real character in a major motion picture) who would burst out of the dude’s torso like the world’s worst surprise party and scream “QUAAAAAAAAID! OPEN YOUR MIIIIIIIIND!” at Arnold Schwarzenegger while trying to telepathically extract classified information from his brain. I mean, what else could a kid ask for? I watched it probably thirty times. (After I finish this article, I am going to watch it again.)

Never once did I think, “You know, the part about a corporation charging people for air is the REALISTIC part.”

Me emerging from my blanket at 3 AM after falling down a WEF rabbit hole for six hours straight and discovering they want to charge me for breathing.

I was wrong. And the reason I know I was wrong is because the real-life version of Vilos Cohaagen doesn’t live on Mars. He used to run Nestlé.

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe Has Opinions About Your Tap Water

His name is Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, and from 1997 to 2008 he was the CEO of the largest seller of bottled water on the planet (which is a detail you should hold in your mind like a live grenade). In 2005, a documentary called We Feed the World captured Brabeck on camera describing the idea that human beings have a right to water as, and I quote, “extreme.”

This is the actual ‘human being’ who called your right to drink water 'extremist.' Look at that eye. LOOK AT IT. He looks like he sleeps in a coffin and charges the coffin rent.

His exact words: “The one opinion, which I think is extreme, is represented by the NGOs, who bang on about declaring water a public right. That means that as a human being you should have a right to water. That’s an extreme solution.”

He then said water is “a foodstuff like any other” and “should have a market value.”

This is real. This actually happened. The CEO of the world’s biggest water bottler, a man whose company extracts water from aquifers in developing nations for pennies and sells it back to the same communities in plastic bottles at a 10,000% markup, called your right to drink water an extremist position. On camera. In a documentary. While presumably drinking water himself, for free, because he’s a billionaire and billionaires don’t pay for things that they charge other people for.

Now, Brabeck later tried to walk this back. Nestlé released statements. Blog posts were written. The corporate communications department earned its salary. Brabeck clarified that 25 liters of water per day per person is a human right (how generous), but the other 98.5% of freshwater usage should be subject to market pricing. This is the corporate equivalent of saying “I didn’t say I wanted to steal your whole sandwich, I said you could keep the crust.”

But the sandwich thing is not what keeps me up at night. What keeps me up at night is what happened next. See, Brabeck-Letmathe didn’t just run Nestlé. He also sat on the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum for years. And in 2025, when WEF founder Klaus Schwab was ousted over allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety (because of COURSE he was), guess who got promoted to interim Chairman of the entire organization?

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe. The water-is-not-a-right guy. Running the WEF. Cohaagen got a promotion. And the organization he took over was already hard at work making his bottled-water fever dream look quaint by comparison, because if you thought charging for water was the ceiling, you have not met Lindsay Hooper.

The Woman Who Wants to Put Oxygen on a Spreadsheet

Hooper is the CEO of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership and a member of the WEF’s Global Future Council on Natural Capital for 2025-2026. In June 2024, at what the WEF calls “Summer Davos” (because regular Davos apparently wasn’t exclusive enough), she sat on a panel in Dalian, China. The panel was called “Understanding Nature’s Ledger,” which sounds like an accounting seminar for trees but is actually something much, much worse.

Lindsay Hooper looks like she crawled out of an SS officer's sex dungeon in 1945, wandered through six decades of increasingly prestigious academic institutions, and emerged at the World Economic Forum with a plan to charge you per breath.

Hooper stood in front of a room full of the most powerful people on Earth and said (actual quote, not satire, I checked twice) that “nature is treated within the economy as though it’s unlimited, and predominantly as though it’s free.” She then proposed that water, soil, and oxygen should be classified as “assets” and placed on a “global balance sheet.” Oxygen. On a balance sheet. Like it’s accounts receivable.

“We can’t do business on a dead planet,” Hooper told the audience, apparently without anyone in the room raising a hand to ask the follow-up question, which is: “Ma’am, are you proposing to charge people for BREATHING?”

The answer, dressed in twenty layers of Cambridge sustainability jargon, is yes. That is what “bring nature onto the balance sheet” means. When you “allocate a value” to the air and then “bring it into the ways that decisions are made within business,” you are creating a billable line item for respiration. You are turning the act of being alive into a subscription service. Not bottled water, folks. Not Fiji Water in the fancy glass bottle at Whole Foods. I mean the rain that falls on your roof. The air that comes through your open window. THAT air. On a LEDGER. With a PRICE TAG.

The clip went viral in February 2026 and is currently re-circulating across every platform in existence. People are calling it dystopian, evil, and a lot of things I cannot print in a family-adjacent publication. I am calling it the script of Total Recall, performed live at a conference in China, without the three-boobed woman and with significantly worse production values.

But Hooper’s spreadsheet fantasy, as horrifying as it is, is not the part that made me write this article. The part that made me write this article is what another WEF speaker said two years earlier, and if Hooper’s comments made you uncomfortable, what comes next should make you physically ill.

The Quiet Part, Said Loud, On Camera, at Davos

In May 2022, at the actual Davos meeting (not the summer knockoff in China), Professor Mariana Mazzucato took the stage. Mazzucato is the founding Director of the UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose, a WEF agenda contributor, and co-chair of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water, which is a title that should probably set off alarm bells all by itself but somehow doesn’t because we’ve all been trained to glaze over when someone strings together enough important-sounding words.

Mazzucato looks like if you ordered Klaus Schwab in drag and a wig from a Temu flash sale.

She sat on a panel about the “Economics of Water” and started discussing previous global initiatives, referencing COVID and climate change, and then she said something that should have triggered international criminal investigations but instead got polite applause and was promptly ignored by every major news outlet on the planet.

She described COVID, climate change, and water as problems with “similar attributes.” That’s the phrase she used. “Similar attributes.” As if she were comparing three regional sales strategies at a planning retreat, or three flavors of yogurt that underperformed in the Midwest. She lumped a bioengineered pandemic that killed millions of people in with a decades-long climate policy campaign and an emerging water scarcity agenda, and she talked about all three as interchangeable tools aimed at the same objective, the way a mechanic might talk about three different wrenches that didn’t quite fit the same bolt.

And then she asked the room, and I need you to hear every single word of this: “Can we actually DELIVER this time in ways we have FAILED MISERABLY other times?”

She said deliver. Not help. Not respond. Not address. Deliver, as in accomplish a pre-planned objective. She is treating COVID and climate change as operations that her people designed, deployed, and evaluated against performance targets, and she is openly disappointed in the results. She’s doing a post-mortem on two failed global control mechanisms the way a football coach reviews tape after a blowout loss, and she’s proposing water as the new game plan because the first two plays didn’t move the ball far enough.

And she said “we.” “Did WE actually manage to vaccinate everyone in the world? No.” Not “did the world manage.” Not “did governments manage.” WE. She is speaking as a representative of the people who ran these operations. She is claiming ownership of them.

So let me talk about what she is claiming ownership of, because this matters. COVID was a chimera virus. That has been scientifically established. It emerged directly adjacent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a facility conducting gain-of-function research on coronaviruses, funded in part by grants routed through WEF-adjacent NGOs and policy networks. A bioengineered virus materialized next door to a bioengineering lab, and two years later this woman is sitting in a comfortable chair in Switzerland describing it as a control mechanism that her people deployed and that didn’t achieve its targets. Climate change, meanwhile, was “too abstract” for people to understand, which is Davos-speak for “the marks didn’t panic hard enough to hand over their economic sovereignty.” And water, she believes, will succeed where the other two failed, because “every kid knows how important it is to have water,” which is the most chilling sentence I have ever heard a human being say out loud while smiling.

She said all of this on camera, at Davos, in front of several hundred of the most powerful people on Earth, and as far as I can tell not a single one of them choked on their complimentary mineral water. Nobody flinched. Nobody raised a hand. Nobody said “excuse me, Professor, did you just describe COVID as a failed deployment and ask if we can do better next time?” Because they agree. That is the room. That is who these people are. And they are not whispering this in back rooms or scribbling it in classified memos. They are saying it on panels, into microphones, at conferences that livestream to the entire world, because the contempt they have for you is so complete that they don’t even bother to disguise the language anymore.

Cohaagen Had a Board of Trustees

Think about what we just walked through together.

Brabeck-Letmathe, the man who called your right to drink water “extreme,” ran Nestlé for a decade, then sat on the WEF Board of Trustees, then got promoted to run the whole organization in 2025. He proved the business model works. You CAN charge people for water. You CAN extract it from their aquifers and sell it back to them in plastic. And nobody stops you.

Hooper, working out of Cambridge and sitting on the WEF’s Global Future Council, took that model and expanded it. Water was the proof of concept. Now she wants soil. Now she wants oxygen. She used the phrase “natural capital” the way a normal person uses the phrase “my stuff.” She is the person they hired to make charging people for breathing sound like a sustainability initiative instead of what it actually is.

And Mazzucato provided the strategic roadmap. COVID was a bioengineered control mechanism that failed to deliver universal compliance. Climate change was a fear-based control mechanism that was too abstract to generate sufficient panic. Water is the replacement, and she is openly optimistic about its chances, because unlike a virus you can debate or a climate model you can question, you cannot argue with thirst. You cannot out-think dehydration. That is the point. That has ALWAYS been the point.

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These three people did not misspeak. They did not get taken out of context. They sat on stages at the most influential policy forum on the planet and told you, in plain language, that COVID and climate change were control mechanisms that underperformed, and that the commodification of water and air is next. That is not the language of corporate sustainability. That is not “going green.” That is the language of people who look at the human race the way a rancher looks at cattle. That is the language of the Nazis over at Technocracy Incorporated. That is the language of slavery, wearing a Cambridge blazer and speaking into a microphone with the WEF logo behind it.

When you charge a human being for the air entering their lungs and the rain falling on their roof, you have not created a “market solution.” You have created the most total form of captivity ever devised. You don’t need chains. You don’t need walls. You don’t need a military. You just need a meter on the ventilation system and a billing department, which, if I recall correctly (and I do recall, because I watched it thirty times on my grandmother’s VHS), is exactly what Cohaagen had on Mars. Except Cohaagen was a fictional villain in a movie with a three-boobed woman and a psychic stomach tumor. These people are real. They have names. They gave speeches. And they are building this right now, in front of your face, while you scroll TikTok.

The Part Where I Beg You to Pay Attention

I am not Arnold Schwarzenegger. I cannot rip a tracking device out of my own skull. I do not have a jawline that could cut sheet metal. I am a small-time content creator sitting at a keyboard, doing research that scares the hell out of me, trying to figure out how to make you understand that the people who run the World Economic Forum are openly, on camera, building the infrastructure to charge your grandchildren for breathing.

They told you COVID was about your health. It wasn’t. It was a control mechanism, and they admitted it was a control mechanism, on stage, at Davos, using the word “deliver” like a project manager filing a quarterly report. They told you climate policy was about saving the planet. It wasn’t. It was a compliance tool that was “too abstract” to scare enough people, and they admitted that too, on the same stage, into the same microphone.

And now they are telling you, with the calm confidence of someone who has done this twice before and learned from both failures, that water is the one that will finally work. That water is the control mechanism every human on Earth will understand and comply with, because you cannot argue with thirst. You cannot vote your way out of dehydration. You cannot protest suffocation. And once they have the meter on the air, once oxygen is an “asset” on a “global balance sheet,” the game is over. Permanently. For your kids. For their kids. For every generation that comes after, paying a subscription fee to exist on a planet that GOD GAVE THEM FOR FREE.

This is not speculation. These are their words, spoken at their events, recorded on their cameras, published on their websites. Brabeck said water rights are extreme. Hooper said oxygen belongs on a balance sheet. Mazzucato said they failed with COVID and climate but will “deliver” with water. The reactor exists. It has always existed. They are standing on top of it, and they will let your children suffocate before they turn it on.

If you have ever shared an article in your life, share this one. Not for me. Not for the Wise Wolf. For the kids who are going to grow up in whatever world these people are building while the rest of us argue about politics on the internet. Your children and grandchildren are going to live in the world that gets built in the next ten years. These people have told you, on the record, what they are building. Twice they tried. Twice they failed. And they have promised that the third time is the charm.

And if after reading all of this, after seeing their own words quoted back at them, after watching a woman from Cambridge propose putting your lungs on an Excel spreadsheet while another woman from London does a post-game analysis on two failed global control operations like she’s reviewing tape after a bad playoff loss, you STILL think this is just conspiracy theory or science fiction...

You are a Total Retard.

If this does not terrify you, I genuinely do not know what will.

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If you enjoyed watching me compare the world’s most powerful economic forum to a villain from a 1990 Schwarzenegger movie, please know that this is what my life became after I turned down a corporate career path because the view from the top smelled like a dirty diaper. I was a web developer who made the mistake of being good at reading tech stock futures, which got me noticed by the wrong people at the wrong company, who started grooming me for an executive track that required a moral flexibility I did not possess. I chose poorly, financially speaking. I chose correctly in every other way that matters, but the guy who owns this shitty motel I live in does not accept “personal integrity” as a form of payment. Now I write about oxygen ledgers and global control mechanisms from a desk held together largely by optimism (and super glue), and I need roughly seventy-seven more paid subscribers before Lily can finish her journalism degree without selling plasma. A paid subscription keeps us researching, keeps us publishing, keeps us caffeinated enough to read WEF panel transcripts without losing the will to live, and gets us one step closer to covering these stories on location instead of from my apartment. Also, if the WEF does eventually start charging for air, I’m going to need the subscription revenue to afford my breathing bill. So there’s that.

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What You Can Do

I dug up their contact information. These people operate in the open because they assume nobody is paying attention. Prove them wrong. Send them an email letting them know you read their quotes, you understand exactly what “natural capital on a balance sheet” means, and you are willing to go to war to prevent your grandchildren from paying for the air they breathe. Let them know you’re watching. Let them know we ALL are.

Lindsay Hooper / Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) Email: info@cisl.cam.ac.uk Address: The Entopia Building, 1 Regent Street, Cambridge CB2 1GG, United Kingdom LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/lindsay-hooper-62ab622

Mariana Mazzucato / UCL Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose Twitter/X: @MazzucatoM UCL IIPP website: ucl.ac.uk/bartlett/public-purpose

The World Economic Forum Email: contact@weforum.org Address: 91-93 route de la Capite, CH-1223 Cologny/Geneva, Switzerland

Tell them the Wise Wolf sent you.